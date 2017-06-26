William Louis Osborne
William Louis Osborne
William Louis Osborne

Crime

June 26, 2017 12:05 PM

Man said he fired shots to scare thieves, but he was the one arrested

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Deputies responding to a complaint of shots fired on Landon Road arrested a man who claimed he had fired shots to scare people who were stealing from his property.

William Louis Osborne, 61, is a felon, prohibited from having a firearm, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

Further, investigators found no evidence that anyone had been on his property early Monday morning, the sheriff said.

A caller reported the shots had come from a house in the 17000 block of Landon.

Deputies spoke with Osborne, who told them he had fired two shots to scare two males who were stealing items from his property, Peterson said.

“Deputies searched the property and found no footprints and no evidence that any items had been moved,” he said.

The sheriff said Osborne was convicted of felony theft in 1990.

Deputies arrested him on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Osborn was booked at the Harrison County jail and held on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos