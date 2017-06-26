Man said he fired shots to scare thieves, but he was the one arrested

Deputies responding to a complaint of shots fired on Landon Road arrested a man who claimed he had fired shots to scare people who were stealing from his property.
William Louis Osborne, 61, is a felon, prohibited from having a firearm, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Further, investigators found no evidence that anyone had been on his property early Monday morning, the sheriff said.
A caller reported the shots had come from a house in the 17000 block of Landon.
Deputies spoke with Osborne, who told them he had fired two shots to scare two males who were stealing items from his property, Peterson said.
“Deputies searched the property and found no footprints and no evidence that any items had been moved,” he said.
The sheriff said Osborne was convicted of felony theft in 1990.
Deputies arrested him on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Osborn was booked at the Harrison County jail and held on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
