Gulfport police want help to identify these masked people who robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint on Saturday night. The store is on O’Neal Road at Mississippi 605.
Crime

June 26, 2017 10:10 AM

Color-coordinated robbers held up store while customers were shopping

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Two robbers wearing color-coordinated masks and clothes held up a Dollar General store at gunpoint and knifepoint while customers were shopping, according to police.

The holdup was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at a Dollar General on O’Neal Road, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said. There’s two Dollar Generals on O’Neal. The one robbed is the just off Mississippi 605.

One of the robbers had a handgun, the other had a knife and both wore blue gloves, Bromen said. They left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, he said.

One suspect is black and was wearing a black and red mask, a black long-sleeved shirt, red pants and black shoes, Bromen said.

The other is white and was wearing a white mask, a red long-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants and black shoes.

The robbers are males, but it’s unclear if they are men or teenagers.

Investigators hope someone with information about the suspects will call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Or tipsters can call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

The holdup is the second armed robbery at the store since April.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

