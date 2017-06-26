He ran from police, bailed out of car before it crashed at Raising Cane’s

A man who ran from police jumped out of a moving car in a busy restaurant parking lot, where the car crashed but injured no one, a detective said.
Heath Tyler Allen, a felon, was driving a stolen car Saturday night and had a pair of brass knuckles when police arrested him after the crash at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers fast-food restaurant, Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
The restaurant is in front of Edgewater Mall off Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90.
Allen ran from the scene, but police soon captured him on Kenmore Avenue, just east of the mall, he said.
Investigators believe Allen was in Biloxi for Scrapin’ The Coast, “but he was not very cooperative,” De Back said.
The annual car and truck show attracts owners of low-riders and cruisers and features a burnout competition, drag racing and entertainment.
Allen’s arrest came after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu at U.S. 90 and Edgewater Drive. De Back said an officer turned on blue lights and sirens as Allen drove westward and failed to stop.
Allen drove into the Raising Cane’s parking lot and got out of the car and ran, leaving the car in motion, De Back said. People and vehicles were in the parking lot, where the car struck a utility pole.
The Chevy Malibu was reported stolen earlier this month to the Petal Police Department, De Back said.
Biloxi police arrested Allen on charges of possession of stolen property, felony eluding, and possession of a concealed weapon (brass knuckles) after a felony conviction.
Allen was booked at the Harrison County jail early Sunday morning. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bonds at a total of $75,000.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
