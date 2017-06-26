South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, June 25, 2017

Anthony David McCarty, 31, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on an order to return to court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Chavis D. Lizana, 37, was jailed Sunday, June 25, 2017, and held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a drug conviction.
Corey M. Brown, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on a hold for the St. Tammany Parish (La.) Sheriff's Department on a charge of non-support of a child under 18.
Gino Mauro Ciaschetti, 46, was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
James Edward Stahler Jr., 51, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Jaquan Bradley Jones, 22, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear on a pending drug possession charge.
Kendrid Kenard Bass, 23, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on two counts of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of improper equipment and no proof of insurance.
Lisa Loreen Angrisano, 44, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of speeding, suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court and public drunk.
Milko Mahmad Abdurahman, 20, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 25, on an alias capias warrant on a pending drug possession charge.
Robert James Callahan, 25, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth and synthetic cannabinoids.
Rodney Lee Brown, 27, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth and synthetic cannabinoids.
Walter Levi Hampton, 24, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on a charge of possession of oxycodone and misdemeanor charges of DUI 1st, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Wesley Thecolyn Moore, 37, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 25, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
