South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 24, 2017

Austin Lane Stringer, 21, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault.
Brandon Wesley Harrell, 25, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Waveland Police Department on a charge of grand larceny.
Roy Williams, 32, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the D’Iberville Police Department on a charge of attempted robbery.
Henry Lee Stanback, 51, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of burglary of a shed.
James Vernon Johnson, 32, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Justin Allen Long, 36, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Long Beach Police Department on a charge of uttering forgery.
Larry Thomas LaRue, 47, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Marshall James Point II, 28, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of arson.
Patricia Kay Reavis, 20, was arrested Saturday, June 24, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Comments