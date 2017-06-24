Gulfport rapper who made video bashing cops indicted on armed robbery charges

A Gulfport hip-hop artist who police say robbed a bank with a BB gun in the summer of 2016 was indicted on Friday by a Harrison County grand jury.
Byron Fairley, 23, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery, according to Harrison County Adult Detention Center Records. He was denied bond and remains in the Harrison County jail.
Fairley, who goes by the stage names BBoy and Lotto Band$, was arrested July, 26, 2016, after he allegedly robbed a bank in Orange Grove with a BB gun, Gulfport police say. He was found hiding in some nearby woods with a handgun-style BB gun and an undetermined amount of cash.
In June 2016, Fairley posted an expletive-filled video to his Facebook page that many considered to be critical of Gulfport police. The video contains lyrics such as, “Let’s go to war; I’m gonna make you b------ feel this.” A family member told the Sun Herald the video was a misunderstanding.
Fairley was an established hip-hop artist in South Mississippi.
In March 2014, under his then-hip hop persona BBoy, Fairley saw his single “Ball,” which featured Ca$h Out, get released on the soundtrack to the Arnold Schwarzenegger film “Sabotage.”
