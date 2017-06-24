Marshall James Point II
Crime

Biloxi man set oak tree on fire on U.S. 90, police say

By Justin Mitchell

June 24, 2017 10:37 AM

A Biloxi man was arrested on an arson charge Saturday after residents saw him pour gasoline on an oak tree and set it on fire, police say.

Witnesses provided a description of Marshall James Point II, 28, after he was seen lighting a tree on fire in the median of U.S. 90 near Bellman Street.

Officers found Point a few blocks away on Waters Street.

Police say Point tried to run from police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended and taken to the Harrison County jail.

Point is held on a $5,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

