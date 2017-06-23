Bond set for Latimer man who stabbed his son during domestic dispute

A Latimer man accused of stabbing his son during a domestic dispute on Thursday was in court Friday for an initial hearing.
Franky Lee Wingate, 45, was charged with two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault after attacking his son with a knife.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wingate stabbed his 24-year-old son in the back after he stepped in to defend his mother, who was trying to leave the residence.
The Judge T. Larry Wilson set bond at $15,000 per charge for Wingate.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
