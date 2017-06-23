Police allege homeless man burglarized Sprint store

Devin Ray Landry, a 24-year-old homeless man, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of burglarizing a business, the Gulfport Police Department says.
Police responded May 30 to a burglary complaint at the Sprint PSC Store in the 9000 block of Three Rivers Road, the news release says.
Officers found glass broken in a door at the business and surveillance video of the suspect entering.
During the investigation, the news release says, officers developed Landry as the suspect.
He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bond at $35,000.
