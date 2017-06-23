Michael Smith, 23, was arrested Thursday by Gulfport Police on three charges of aggravated assault and on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Michael Smith, 23, was arrested Thursday by Gulfport Police on three charges of aggravated assault and on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Crime

June 23, 2017

Police charge man with shooting someone allegedly trying to buy marijuana

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Gulfport

When three people went to buy marijuana June 15 in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue, Gulfport police say one of them was shot instead.

Police believe Michael De’Anthony Smith, 23 of Pass Christian, pulled the trigger. They arrested him Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault, a news release from Sgt. Josh Bromen said.

Investigators believe a fight broke out before the shooting. The shooting victim’s injuries were not life threatening, according to the news release.

Smith was taken to the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bond at $175,000 per charge for a total of $525,000.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was on probation on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos