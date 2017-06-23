Sammy Tyler, 50, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and false identifying information. He also is on a hold for another agency.
Crime

June 23, 2017 9:30 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 22, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 22, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

