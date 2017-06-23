South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 22, 2017

Brandon Swanier, 8, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Danny Lowery, 24, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Demond Keyes, 20, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of robbery.
Franky Lee Wingate, 45, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Johnathan Gilner, 27, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Lamaris Sims, 34, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Moss Point Police on charges of probation violation and motor vehicle theft.
Matahsa Plaisance, 31, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Meagan Girard, 24, was arrested June 22, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a probation warrant for grand larceny.
Rickey Groce, 37, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Rodrick Evans, 27, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Steven Collins, 46, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for burglary.
Timothy Lee, 39, was arrested June 22, 2017, by MDOC on a revocation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Tyriell Parker, 19, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Michael Smith, 23, was arrested June 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on three charges of aggravated assault and on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent.
