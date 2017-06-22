Michael Petty, 32, was arrested June 21, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on three charges of commercial burglary. He also faces misdemeanor charge of a bench warrant.
June 22, 2017 10:46 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

