South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Andrew Crocker, 18, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Andrew Gibbs, 48, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Community Narcotics Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, Cocaine HCL.
Arturo Rodriguez, 29, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a foreign fugitive warrant for ICE. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic disturbance of family by explosions, noises or offensive conduct.
Brooke Naron, 35, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on two charges of grand larceny.
Christopher Hall, 22, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Jackson county Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery.
Clifford Crawford, 41, was arrested June 21, 2017, by MDOC on a charge of a probation violation.
Jamario Thompson, 29, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on four charges of transfer of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and a bench warrant.
Jermaine Shoemaker, 24, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Gautier Police on two charges of motor vehicle theft. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
John Johnson, 46, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charge of a bench warrant.
Joseph Ledet, 50, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of theft of goods. He is on a hold for Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Rebekah Lindley, 32, was arrested June 21, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also waived extradition on a charge of felony DUI in St. Tammany Parish.
