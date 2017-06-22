Crime

June 22, 2017 9:33 AM

Jackson County domestic dispute sends two people to the emergency room

By Jeff Clark

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies are investigating a Thursday morning stabbing that sent two people to a local emergency room. Ezell said the injuries were “non-life threatening.”

He said the incident happened in the St. Martin area just after 8 a.m.

“We had a domestic dispute that turned violent,” Ezelll said. “We will have more information as it becomes available.”

Ezell said the dispute was between a father and his son. He said an arrest is expected.

Sun Herald will update this story.

