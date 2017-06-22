Police say woman robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in Biloxi

Biloxi police say two people have been arrested after an early Thursday morning armed robbery.
Biloxi police Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a press release that officers on Thursday morning responded to the 2600 block of LeJuene Drive in reference to an armed robbery. DeBack said the victim told police that a black male armed with a gun approached and demanded her property. She was able to describe the vehicle in which the person of interest left, DeBack said.
The vehicle was later spotted on Beauvoir Road and was stopped by police.
Desmond Keyes, 20, of Gulfport, was arrested on a charge of robbery. Also arrested was Tyriell Parker, 19, of Bilxoi, on a charge of accessory after the fact.
They were taken to the Harrison County jail. Both were given $50,000 bonds by Judge Bruce Strong.
