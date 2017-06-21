South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Adam Sims, 34, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for uttering a counterfeit instrument/forgery.
Bryan Bennett, 30, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others. He also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Clifford Cannon, 33, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance, all others.
Jason Manche, 36, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Justin Curtis, 19, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Khalid Williams, 22, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two parole warrants for possession of stolen property.
Larmarcus Williams, 27, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Gautier Police on a charge of felony pursuit. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, running a stop sign and a drug court violation.
Matthew Rodolfich, 47, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for grand larceny and a failure to appear in court on a grand larceny charge.
Melvin Floyd, 46, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone hydrochloride. He also faces felony charges on pluries capias warrants for false representation of drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent, cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and two counts of contempt of court.
Nicholas Reynolds, 25, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Quenton Smith, 33, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Tahaira Cuevas, 34, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.
Tara Waltman, 25, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on three charges of kidnapping.
Terry Ladner, 32, was arrested June 20, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on three charges of kidnapping.
Comments