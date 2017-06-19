Police ask for help identifying man accused of credit card fraud

Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a Gulfport gas station.
The credit card had been stolen in a burglary in Biloxi, said Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen. The victim told police the card was used at Circle K, 11160 Lorraine Road, on May 5.
Police aren’t sure if the man caught on surveillance using the card is the same person who stole it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. A tip can also be submitted at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
