When opioid addicts find an ally in blue

Officer Cory Campbell, left, of the Burlington Police, greets Perry Thornley in front of the Shopping Bag in Burlington, Vt., May 18, 2017. A drug bazaar operated nearby until the police started regular foot patrols in the area and bright lights were added. “An officer told me that his opinion of drug dealers were that they were like cockroaches,” said Doug Olsaver, manager of the deli. “They hate light.” Chang W. Lee The New York Times