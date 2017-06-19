Police say man driving stolen car was driving wrong direction on U.S. 49

Percy Thompson IV allegedly was driving a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon when he cut across the median of U.S. 49 in Gulfport as police pursued him and headed north in the highway’s southbound lanes, a news release from the Biloxi Police Department says.
Ocean Springs police first put out an alert Sunday for a stolen vehicle that Jackson County sheriff’s deputies then spotted on Washington Avenue and attempted to stop. A news release says the officers pursued the vehicle into Biloxi, then aborted the chase.
Biloxi police officers later saw the vehicle westbound on Interstate 10 and tried to stop the driver shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the news release says. Thompson allegedly pulled onto U.S. 49, where he crossed the median and headed the wrong way. He then turned onto Landon Road and crashed in a field, the news release says.
Thompson, 20, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Nobody else was injured.
Biloxi police arrested him on charges of grand larceny of a vehicle and eluding law enforcement. He was being held in the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond.
