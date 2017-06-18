Man accused of disposing Gulfport woman’s burned remains nabbed after missing court

A man said to have helped dispose of a murder victim’s cut and burned remains has been arrested on a warrant alleging he didn’t show up for court.
Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was booked at the Harrison County jail Saturday and was being held with no bond. His arraignment is pending.
Bobinger had been sought on a fugitive warrant about six weeks after indictment on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder in the slaying of Tena Marie Broadus. Details on Bobinger’s capture were not available Sunday.
Broadus, 29, was killed Sept. 18, 2015. She was set afire and her remains were discarded in the Biloxi River, according to Gulfport police. Divers found the remains a few weeks later, on Oct. 7, 2015.
Joshua Peterman, 30; Kari Parker; 35; and Devin Gregory, 19, each face trial on a charge of first-degree murder. Police have said Parker was Peterman’s girlfriend.
Investigators believe Peterman and Parker killed Broadus at Peterman’s residence on O’Neal Road because he believed she was going to “snitch” on him to police on a misdemeanor crime, police and and the county prosecutor have said.
Broadus’ remains were reportedly put in a plastic container and burned in a barrel in woods on O’Neal Road near Mississippi 605 before they were put in the river.
Police Chief Leonard Papania announced her death and Peterman’s arrest in a news conference on Oct. 30. The other arrests followed.
Bobinger is one of two people wanted on warrants alleging they didn’t show up for court after indictment.
Natasha Sellers, 42, faces an accessory charge. She was the last of the five arrested and then failed to appear in court after indictment.
Sellers was arrested May 28 in Florence County, South Carolina. Authorities there have said an off-duty police officer found her in a vehicle in a church parking lot.
Sellers was not listed as a current inmate Sunday on the Florence County or Harrison County jail dockets. It was unclear if she is in transit to Gulfport. She had been missing about three weeks before her latest arrest.
Peterman, Gregory and Parker have been arraigned and await trial.
Gregory at first was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. A Harrison County grand jury indicted him on a murder charge.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
