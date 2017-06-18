South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 17, 2017

Adam Clay Sims, 34, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Anthony Wayne Hatten, 29, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a parole warrant involving terms of release after a controlled substance conviction.
Christian Ricardo Torres, 26, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily harm.
Dennis Dre'Cal Henderson, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of hydrocodone, and a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense.
Derrick George Collins, 34, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a residential burglary charge.
James M. Spratlin, 41, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of possession of pharmaceuticals and a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault.
Kelvin Daushaun Felder, 38, was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on an NCIC hit and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Logan Reed Manton, 20, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, June, 17, 2017, on a hold for the Department of Public Safety on a probation charge and was surrendered by a bail bond company on a pending charge of possession of meth.
Memorie Ann Crain, 36, was arrested by the Pascagoula Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Paul Joseph Webster, 34, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Rashad Donte Windham, 21, was arrested on a charge of money laundring on a hold from the Hall County Sheriff's Department in Memphis, Tenn. He also was arrested on a charge of contempt/failure to appear in court and a misdemeanor charge of failing to pay on fines.
William Tate, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a hold on a felony theft charge from the Lewis County, Tenn., Sheriff's Department, and a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay fines or to comply with a judgment.
