Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and two misdemeanor counts of contempt/failure to appear in court.
Crime

June 18, 2017 11:58 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 17, 2017

Charges listed are those shown on Mississippi Coast jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

