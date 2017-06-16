South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 15, 2017

Anthony Termine, 54, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Bennie Atkinson, 29, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of malicious mischief. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Candace Bullard, 30, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of larceny. She is also on a hold for Virginia Beach Police Department.
Donald Johnson, 51, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of DUI 4th offense.
Elizabeth Coggin, 27, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Gregory Ludgood, 36, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Jose Lara, 27, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Karen Anderson, 42, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Gautier Police on a probation violation.
Lloyd Cox, 29, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of providing false ID.
Marion Bredemeier, 50, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of malicious mischief.
Rebecca Goudy, 31, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent; synthetic cannabinoids.
Shawn Russell, 40, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of controlled substance violations. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Taylor Brooks, 26, was arrested June 15, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for grand larceny. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Wesley Hertz, 57, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of malicious mischief.
