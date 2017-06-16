Stacey Warren Sr. 45, was arrested June 15, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of DUI other, 3rd offense. He also faces misdemeanor charges of open container violation and no driver's license.
Crime

June 16, 2017 9:04 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 15, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 15, 2017 by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

