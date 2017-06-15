McClatchy stock photo
Crime

June 15, 2017 2:34 PM

Gulfport men got meth from California to sell on the Mississippi Coast, FBI says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Two Gulfport men were arrested and are held without bond after an investigation showed they were bringing meth from California to sell in South Mississippi, the FBI said in a press release.

Steven Paul Salmon, 55, and Hector Serrano-Cruz, 41, were arrested Monday on Community Road in Gulfport after agents set up surveillance and watched Serrano-Cruz supply Salmon with three pounds of meth delivered from California and intended for sale across the Mississippi Coast, authorities said.

The investigation began in Jackson County, the FBI said. Agents with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team seized eight ounces of meth on Tucker Road in the Latimer community, resulting in a joint investigation by the SMMET and the Pascagoula FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The investigation led agents to Serrano-Cruz and Salmon, the FBI said. A federal complaint was filed against them Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Serrano-Cruz and Salmon were each arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo ordered both men held without bond pending a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

If convicted, both men face 10 years to life in prison.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

  Comments  

