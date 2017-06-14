5 Picayune men arrested in two-year drug investigation, official says

Five men in Pearl River County are accused of conspiring to distribute meth, cocaine and marijuana as part a drug-trafficking organization, the director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said on Wednesday.
Patrick “Puppy” Johns, Paul “Soulja P” Simmons Jr., Antonio Irwin, Timothy Jackson and Dennis Smith, all of Picayune, were arrested Tuesday after a two-year investigation that included multiple agencies — MBN, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the ATF, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Picyaune Police Department, said MBN Director John Dowdy.
The five men were indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Johns, Simmons, Irwin, Jackson and Smith had initial appearances Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
