Second suspect arrested in reported armed robbery

A second suspect in a May 18 armed robbery turned himself in on Wednesday, Biloxi police said.
Ray Charles Martin Jr., 37, was arrested as a suspect in the robbery in the 500 block of Division Street, where police believe Devonte Walker held a victim at gunpoint while Martin and another suspect assaulted the victim and took an undisclosed amount of money, a news release from the department says.
Police identified the third suspect as Jermaine Deangelo Reed, 26. Police arrested Walker, 25, on Tuesday.
The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Police took Martin to the Harrison County jail, where he was being held on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
The U.S. Marshall’s Regional Task Force is still looking for Reed.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Reed’s whereabouts contact Sgt. Rick Allen at 228-235-6767.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
