Christopher Reddix, 43, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.
Christopher Reddix, 43, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.
Christopher Reddix, 43, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a bench warrant.

Crime

June 14, 2017 11:48 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos