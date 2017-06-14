South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Aaron Ishee, 28, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Alexander Lively, 22, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of burglary of a dwelling and possession of a weapon by a felon. He also was charged on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Angela Leger, 45, was arrested June 13, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of uttering a forged instrument.
Antonio Irwin, 27, was arrested June 13, 2017, by US Marshals on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Brandon Ball, 31, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces three misdemeanor shopping charges.
Bryan Gordon, 34, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI other and possession of marijuana.
Cherish Aucoin, 28, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple possession.
Cheyenne Boyett, 22, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of grand larceny and embezzlement.
Dawn Saucier, 27, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of an auto. She also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and four charges of failure to make payment of restitution.
Dennis Smith, 48, was arrested June 13, 2017, by US Marshals on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Derek Nguyen, 26, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of auto burglary. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of false pretense.
Frederick Smith, 41, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a parole warrant for delivery of a controlled substance
Gywan Willis, 22, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Keaira Howard, 25, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of acquisition by fraud of a controlled substance, norco. She also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and probation violation.
Paul Simmons, 32, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, sale or delivery of meth, sale or conspiracy to transfer a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance. He is on a hold for US Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Pearl River County Sheriff's Office.
Richard Hartfield, 40, was surrendered by his bonding company on June 13, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Robert Francois, 38, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Sanka Tran, 31, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana.
Tabitha Keys, 38, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on an NCIC hit and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Timothy Jackson, 41, was arrested June 13, 2017, by US Marshals on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a church.
Triston Nguyen, 21, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a dwelling. He also faces a probation warrant for burglary of all but a dwelling and seven misdemeanor charges of default in payment of restitution.
Zhaniya Johnson, 20, was arrested June 13, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree.
