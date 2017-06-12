Shantel Monique Welch
Long Beach woman accused of cheating at blackjack, arrested

By Mary Perez

A Long Beach woman was arrested Saturday at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville on a charge of increasing a bet with prior knowledge of the outcome.

Shantel Monique Welch, 36, was arrested by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. She is accused of cheating at 21+3, a variation of blackjack that has a bonus wager.

The charge of increasing a bet with prior knowledge of outcome is also commonly referred to as “past posting,” said Jay McDaniel, deputy director of the Gaming Commission. He said it happens when a player places or increases a bet after they know the outcome — in this case after the cards were dealt.

He said the casino suspected cheating and informed Gaming Commission agents, who made the arrest.

McDaniel said Welch was charged with a felony of violating of Mississippi Code 75-76-301(e) “To place or increase a bet after acquiring knowledge of the outcome of the game or other event that is the subject of the bet, including past-posting and pressing bets.” Her bond was set at $5,000.

