Man dead after shooting in Harrison County

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office expects to upgrade charges Monday morning against David Nicholas Ryals, 19, who was booked into the jail on one count of aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man who later died at University of South Alabama Medical Center, Chief Deputy Ron Pullen told the Sun Herald.
Pullen said Blake Carroll was shot in the 9000 block of Sap Root Road late Sunday night. Carroll was airlifted to the Mobile hospital, Pullen said, where he died.
Ryals was booked into the Harrison County jail under $250,000 bond.
Pullen said more details will be released Monday morning.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments