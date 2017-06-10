Ladarious Jammal Thompson
Police arrest teen sought in Gulfport shooting

Police have arrested a teen they say fired a gun into an occupied residence during an argument.

Ladarious Jammal Thompson, 17, was arrested on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Fournier Avenue about 12:20 a.m. Friday. A group of people had been arguing and Thompson fired a gun several times, striking an occupied residence, Bromen said.

The residents were not injured.

Police got a description of the suspect and identified Thompson, Bromen said. They obtained a warrant and asked for the public’s help locating him.

Thompson was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set a bond of $150,000.

