Gulfport police want help finding suspect who allegedly shot into house

Ladarious Jammal Thompson, 17, is wanted by the Gulfport Police Department on a felony charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling just after midnight Friday.
A group of males and females were arguing when Thompson allegedly fired a gun, striking the house in the 1000 block of Fournier Avenue, a news release from the Gulfport Police Department says. Investigators identified Thompson as the suspect based on a description. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thompson. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.
