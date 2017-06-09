He told cops his wife stabbed him during a robbery. The sheriff says he was lying.

The owner of a St. Martin gift shop told Jackson County sheriff’s officials his estranged wife stabbed him during a robbery at his store Saturday morning, but officials are now saying he made up the story.
Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and Clinton Buchanan, 33, were each arrested Monday on an armed robbery charge, but officials dropped all charges against both of them on Friday and arrested Luis Antonio Diaz on a charge of filing a false police report.
Erin Diaz and Clinton Buchanan both appeared bewildered about their arrests at their preliminary hearing in Jackson County court Wednesday morning. Buchanan said, “This is crazy,” when Judge Larry Wilson asked him whether he was employed or had prior convictions.
Luis Diaz is held in the Jackson County jail on a $6,000 bond.
Luis Diaz told officials Erin Diaz came into his gift shop Saturday and stabbed him as he tried to stop her from clearing money of out his cash register, Sheriff Mike Ezell said. Luis Diaz also said Clinton Buchanan picked Diaz up outside of the store as she ran away.
