Alabama man charged in Mississippi with killing missing teen

Mississippi officials on Friday charged an Alabama man with killing a teenager who had gone missing.
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod told the Greene County Herald that his office was charging Matthew Moberg, 22, of Wilmer, Alabama, with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Brian Parker of Semmes, Alabama.
It's unclear when Moberg will appear in court in Mississippi, or if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Parker had been reported missing in Alabama in May before officials found his body on a logging road in southern Greene County. McLeod said Moberg had lived in Greene County for a short time when he was younger and is familiar with the area.
McLeod said the state crime lab is still determining the exact cause of the death, which was earlier ruled a homicide.
Parker was seen alive with Moberg on security video at a Lucedale store on May 23. After Parker's disappearance, Mobile County, Alabama, authorities said Moberg gave inconsistent statements about Parker's possible whereabouts.
Authorities found Parker's phone in Moberg's car, The Sun Herald reported.
Moberg was arrested by Mobile County sheriff's deputies on May 24 after authorities say he ran from them and hid for several hours. He's been jailed without bail in Mobile since, on charges including probation violations, attempting to elude police, second degree-burglary and obstructing government operations.
Mobile County Sheriff's Office Captain Paul Burch told Al.com that Moberg and Parker knew each other. Burch said there appear to be similarities between Parker's death and Moberg's 2013 conviction for conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping. Moberg was serving five years of probation for those charges at the time of his arrest, after being released from prison. In that case, officials say then 18-year-old Moberg and another man planned to kidnap Moberg's ex-girlfriend and kill her new boyfriend.
