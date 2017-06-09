He’s accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in George County

A George County man was arrested on charges accusing him of assaulting and kidnapping a woman he knew, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Joseph Jeremiah Bradley, 37, Thursday afternoon after they tracked him down to a home on Byrd Mill Lane in the Barton community.
Bradley was attempting to force the woman into a nearby wooded area when he was taken into custody, a release said.
The encounter began at L&L Quick Stop in the Barton community Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to a report of a man, later identified as Bradley, forcing the victim into a car the store in the Barton community.
Bradley has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and resisting arrest.
He was taken to the George County jail, where he is being held pending a bond hearing.
The case remains under investigation.
