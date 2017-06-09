South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 8, 2017

Ashley Uzzell, 22, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, heroin.
Carter Lizana, 47, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Catherine Spurlin, 19, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Egbert Dufrene, 35, was arrested June 8, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Gloria May, 63, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony DUI. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Henry Stiglet, 41, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of domestic violence, simple assault.
Jacob Swanson, 19, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
James Stevens, 46, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
John Weber, 46, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Julian Mangum, 20, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Lee Trevino, 41, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Lindsay Tate, 28, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant for taking possession of or taking away a motor vehicle, Count III.
Lutharius Jordan, 40, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of trafficking cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Pat Hawkins, 51, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of domestic violence, third offense.
Rico Hua, 20, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a commercial building.
Robert Johnson, 39, was arrested June 8, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for malicious mischief.
Ruthie Crain, 33, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of ecstacy and synthetic cannabinoids.
Shavez Nunnery, 28, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant for possession of unauthorized electronic device and a charge of burglary of a shed.
Vanessa Collins, 37, was arrested June 8, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on charges of forgery and receiving stolen property.
William Borchardt, 43, was arrested June 8, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for felony DUI.
