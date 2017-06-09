Pain pills were selling for $45 a piece at apartment, narcotics agent says

A tip about prescription drug sales at an apartment led to the arrests of three people and the seizure of pills police say were being sold at $45 a pop.
Biloxi police narcotics officers searched an apartment on Edgewater Drive late Tuesday night and arrested two men and a woman, Biloxi Police Sgt. Scott Freeman said.
The alleged drug deals involve oxymorphone hydrocloride, a strong prescription pain-killer sold under the brand name of Opana, he said.
“We received a tip saying they are selling drugs out of their apartment and the drugs were not prescribed to them,” he said.
The address of the apartment is that of Palm Isle Apartments.
Police arrested Michael Edward Foley, 24, and Ellisa Jean Ryder, 34, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver the pills.
They arrested William Landon Knapp, 24, on a charge of possessing the drug. He also was wanted in Jackson County on a credit-card fraud charge and in Ocean Springs on a grand larceny charge, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
“How they got the pills, I don’t know yet, but the pills were being diverted — obtained by a legal prescription and sold illegally,” Freeman said.
“It’s a potentially dangerous drug.”
Police seized several 15-milligram pills, he said.
“The going rate on the street right now is $3 per milligram,” Freeman said. “Which means one pill for about $45.”
“We’re seeing a lot more of this drug on the street.”
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bonds at $25,000 for Foley and Ryder and $10,000 for Knapp.
A charge of possession with intent to deliver typically indicates the possession of a quantity of drug that exceeds the amount for personal use.
Foley is also wanted in Jackson County an a court order to show why a judgment against him should not be extended.
Foley was arrested on a felony marijuana charge in 2012 and was convicted, the jail docket shows.
The three remained in custody Thursday at the Harrison County jail.
