She took someone’s vehicle when she found keys inside, Gulfport police say

A 62-year-old Long Beach woman was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle theft Wednesday after she took a vehicle from outside a Gulfport business.
Gulfport police were called to the 3300 block of West Beach Boulevard and learned a woman got into the victim’s car and fled the area, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
Bromen said the keys were inside of the car at the time of the incident.
Police found Louise Stewart Rhodes driving the vehicle about 30 minutes later, Bromen said, on U.S. 49 near Interstate 10.
Rhodes was taken to the Harrison County jail where she is held on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
