Police say she was impaired when she crashed her car. It was her third arrest.

Police say a Gulfport woman was driving under the influence when she wrecked her car. It wasn’t the first time she had driven impaired.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Gloria Janet May, 63, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of felony DUI. This was the third time May was cited for driving under the influence.
Bromen said at approximately 10:21 p.m., police responded to a crash in the area of 36th Avenue and 8th Street. During the investigation, police learned May was operating her vehicle while impaired, Bromen said.
May was taken to the Harrison County Adult. Her bond was set at $20,000 Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
