June 08, 2017 12:59 PM

Gulfport man arrested for firing shot during argument

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

A Gulfport man was arrested after police said he shot at someone he was arguing with — but didn’t wound them.

Jordan Rashaud Fairley, 18, was charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 8300 block of Mississippi Avenue about 3:50 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Josh Bromen.

Officers learned Fairley had argued with someone, brandished a firearm and fired a shot. No one was struck by the bullet, Bromen said. Fairley fled the scene but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers found Fairley early Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $100,000.

Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints

