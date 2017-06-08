Gulfport man arrested for firing shot during argument

A Gulfport man was arrested after police said he shot at someone he was arguing with — but didn’t wound them.
Jordan Rashaud Fairley, 18, was charged with aggravated assault.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 8300 block of Mississippi Avenue about 3:50 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Josh Bromen.
Officers learned Fairley had argued with someone, brandished a firearm and fired a shot. No one was struck by the bullet, Bromen said. Fairley fled the scene but a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Officers found Fairley early Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $100,000.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
