South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Benjamin Franklin Jr., 19, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of a drug court violation.
Bobbie-Jo Young, 28, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. She also faces misdemeanor charges of false information and possession of paraphernalia.
Brian White, 34, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and failure to stop a vehicle when officer signals. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of speeding.
Brittany Kirkpatrick, 33, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher May, 37, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of capital murder and armed robbery. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of impersonating an officer.
Christopher Sullivan, 32, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of neglect, abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Darren Harper, 39, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannabinoids and hydrocodone. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Dewayne Caviness, 46, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. He also is on a hold for MDOC.
Duy-Sang Nguyen, 18, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of trafficking in controlled substances.
Ellisa Ryder, 34, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, oxymorphone hyrdochloride.
Heidi Hollingsworth, 33, was arrested June 7, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for conspiracy to possess precursor chemicals.
James Miller, 45, was arrested June 7, 2017, on a probation warrant for felony bad check.
Jermaine Posey, 35, was arrested June 7, 2017, by MDOC on parole warrants for two charges of delivery of a controlled substance.
John Price, 35, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for uttering a forgery.
Johnny Taylor, 46, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on four charges of armed robbery and a parole warrant out of Louisiana.
Jordan Fairley, 18, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Kathy Mioton, 35, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of controlled substance prescription acquired by fraud.
Kenneth Sellier, 58, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an indictment for felony bad check. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no rabies tag and five counts of shoplifting.
Layne Lawson, 31, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and a bench warrant.
Louise Rhodes, 62, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Michael Foley, 24, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, oxymorphone hydrochloride.
Rickey Burks, 28, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no insurance, failure to yield to police vehicles, no driver's license, speeding, reckless driving, running a red light and possession of marijuana.
Tenneil Mingo, 34, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for worthless checks.
Tony Lasserre, 59, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on four charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one charge of tampering with physical evidence.
William Baker, 42, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit.
William Knapp, 24, was arrested June 7, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxymorphone hydrochloride. He also is on hold for other agency on a charge of illegal use of credit cards and grand larceny.
