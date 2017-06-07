Man, 22, had sex with a 15-year-old girl, D’Iberville police say

Police arrested a D’Iberville man Wednesday who is accused of having sex with an underage girl.
Officers booked the man on a charge of statutory rape following an investigation into a complaint made by the girl’s parent. The mother reported that in late May, the man had sexual intercourse with her 15-year-old daughter, Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
Based on the information received, investigators obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest and took him into custody without incident at a home in the 10000 block of Creosote Road, Bromen said.
The man is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Dianne Ladner.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crimes unless the suspect has been charged with more than one offense or was in a position of trust, such as a teacher, police officer or therapist, during the time of the alleged crime.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments