Gulfport men admit guilt in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Two Gulfport men have been sentenced to prison on guilty pleas in a federal investigation of cocaine trafficking in Harrison County.
Antonio Lamar Bogan, 31, and Nicholas Deron Otis, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges alleging they and others were part of cocaine distribution conspiracy from 2009 until the time of their indictment Dec. 7, 2016.
Bogan pleaded guilty to an indicted charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine on April 23, 2014, court records show.
Otis pleaded guilty to the same charge on a bill of information involving “a detectable amount of cocaine” he had on April 3, 2014, the document says.
They each face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of probation and a $1 million fine, their plea agreements show.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will sentence them Sept. 12.
Bogan and Otis were indicted on a four-count indictment that included a conspiracy charge.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
