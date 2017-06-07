‘This is crazy,’ suspect in Dino’s Gifts stabbing says at bond hearing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 The judge warned them not to talk! Pause 0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive 1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide 2:34 Video surveillance shows suspect in Tay's Barbeque break-in 0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email County Court Judge Larry Wilson threw Clinton Buchanan out of his courtroom Wednesday for defying his orders and continuing to talk with Erin Diaz. Karen Nelson klnelson@sunherald.com

County Court Judge Larry Wilson threw Clinton Buchanan out of his courtroom Wednesday for defying his orders and continuing to talk with Erin Diaz. Karen Nelson klnelson@sunherald.com