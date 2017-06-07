Crime

June 07, 2017 10:44 AM

Police searching for gunman in gas station holdup near Gulfport elementary school

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

An armed robbery reported on Pass Road has led to a search of the area by police who are looking for a gunman who wore a mask.

The holdup was reported at 10:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pass Road, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The area is near Central Elementary School.

The robbery happened at a Citgo station, according to WXXV-TV.

The gunman showed a weapon when he demanded money, but no one was injured, Bromen said.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos