Police searching for gunman in gas station holdup near Gulfport elementary school

An armed robbery reported on Pass Road has led to a search of the area by police who are looking for a gunman who wore a mask.
The holdup was reported at 10:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pass Road, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The area is near Central Elementary School.
The robbery happened at a Citgo station, according to WXXV-TV.
The gunman showed a weapon when he demanded money, but no one was injured, Bromen said.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
