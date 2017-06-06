Rashad Wright
Man’s DUI charge in Biloxi upgraded to a felony

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

A man’s recent arrest on a DUI charge was upgraded to a felony after police found court records confirming he’s had three DUI convictions.

Biloxi police arrested Rashad D. Wright on Tuesday.

Police had arrested Wright, 26, May 28 in a traffic stop on Beach Boulevard — also known as U.S. 90 — near St. Peter’s Street. He was ticketed on charges of DUI, speeding and driving under a license suspended due to a DUI conviction.

Wright was booked at the Harrison County jail Tuesday. He was being held on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

A fourth DUI charge carries maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

