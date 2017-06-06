Waveland Police released this surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of lawn equipment and a trailer near Waveland Elementary on June 4.
Waveland Police released this surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of lawn equipment and a trailer near Waveland Elementary on June 4. Courtesy Waveland Police
Waveland Police released this surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of lawn equipment and a trailer near Waveland Elementary on June 4. Courtesy Waveland Police

Crime

June 06, 2017 2:31 PM

He was seen on video stealing lawn equipment in broad daylight, Waveland cops say

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

Waveland Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect and the vehicle he was driving in connection with the theft involving a trailer and lawn equipment.

Police say the vehicle shown in photographs from surveillance cameras show an older model white Ford, single cab truck whose passenger side has been altered or painted a dark blue or black. The suspect stole a trailer and lawn equipment about 11 a.m. June 4 in the area of Waveland Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator David Buckley at Waveland Police Department at 228-567-3669 or by email at dbuckley@wavelandpolice.com.

Information also can be relayed to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or texted to 274637.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos