He was seen on video stealing lawn equipment in broad daylight, Waveland cops say

Waveland Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect and the vehicle he was driving in connection with the theft involving a trailer and lawn equipment.
Police say the vehicle shown in photographs from surveillance cameras show an older model white Ford, single cab truck whose passenger side has been altered or painted a dark blue or black. The suspect stole a trailer and lawn equipment about 11 a.m. June 4 in the area of Waveland Elementary School.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator David Buckley at Waveland Police Department at 228-567-3669 or by email at dbuckley@wavelandpolice.com.
Information also can be relayed to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or texted to 274637.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
