Crime

Biloxi Police searching for credit card fraud suspect

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

June 06, 2017 9:27 AM

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in a credit card fraud on May 5 at a Biloxi Walmart.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white shirt, who was seen driving a gray or silver four-door Nissan Sentra.

Anyone who has information should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

The public also can contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

