South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, June 6, 2017

Billy Flowers II, 33, was arrested June 5 on a charge of commercial burglary.
Helen Hester, 40, was arrested June 5 on a charge of credit card fraud.
Jana Sanasac, 51, was arrested June 5 on a charge of possession of meth.
Jared Davis, 35, was arrested June 5 on a charge of possession of meth.
John William Segars Jr., 42, was arrested June 5 on a charge of possession of meth.
Latorya Martinez, 33, was arrested June 5 on a charge of embezzlement.
Linda Tyree, 59, was arrested June 5 on a charges of possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Sean Barnett, 23, was arrested June 5 on a charge of burglary.
Tyrone Edwards, 31, was arrested June 5 on a charge of possession of meth.
Wyatt McKay, 20, was arrested June 5 on a charge of possession of meth.
Amanda Lynn Autrey, 37, was arrested June 5 on a charge of commercial burglary.
Clinton Buchanan, 33, was arrested June 5 on a charge of armed robbery.
Dana Johnson Sr., 43, was arrested June 5 on three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent.
Erin Diaz, 23, was arrested June 5 on a charge of armed robbery.
