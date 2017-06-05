Couple wanted in gift shop armed robbery found hiding in the woods, sheriff says

A couple wanted in the Saturday armed robbery at Dino’s Gift Shop in St. Martin were found in the woods by U.S. Marshals on Monday, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
A tip led officials to the woods behind the Flying J truck stop in Gulfport where Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan, were hiding, Ezell said.
Ezell said Diaz went into the gift shop on Washington Avenue Saturday and attempted to take money out of the register.
Diaz’s ex-husband owns the shop and tried to stop her, and Ezell said Diaz stabbed the man in the arm before emptying the cash register.
Diaz met Buchanan in the parking lot of the shop, and officials said they left the scene in Dodge Magnum.
Diaz and Buchanan were arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail where they await an initial court appearance.
They each face one count of armed robbery, Ezell said.
