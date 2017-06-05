Man staying in hotel without permission took items from paying guest, sheriff says

A man found staying in a hotel room without permission faces a felony charge for stealing electronic devices from a guest’s room, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Deputies arrested William Lamont Jackson on a grand larceny charge Saturday after reviewing surveillance footage at Legacy Inn, Peterson said. The hotel is on Canal Road just south of Interstate 10.
The victim’s property was found in the room Jackson was occupying illegally, he said. How Jackson obtained a key to the room wasn’t clear.
Peterson said deputies recovered a Samsung Notebook and Samsung cellphone with a total value of $1,500 and returned them to the owner.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Jackson’s bond at $50,000.
Jackson was held at the Harrison County jail, where his bonds on other charges total $15,500. He faces a felony from a previous arrest on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/oxycodone. The drug is a generic form of the pain-killer known by brand name as Percoset.
Jackson also has misdemeanor charges of possession of spice and failure to appear in court, the jail docket shows.
