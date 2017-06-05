Sheriff: She lied to keep her felon boyfriend on the streets. She got arrested, too.

A woman faces a felony charge for giving false information about her boyfriend to prevent his arrest on an armed robbery charge, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
A deputy had conducted a traffic stop Saturday on Road 327 after a caller reported suspicious persons were in the area.
Jeremy Colan, a wanted felon, was driving the vehicle, and his girlfriend, Cristy O’Neal Gustin, gave a false social security number for Colan to conceal his identity, Peterson said.
Colan, 31, was wanted for failing to appear in court on an indicted charge of armed robbery.
Deputies arrested both of them.
Gustin, 37, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution/rendering criminal assistance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Gustin’s bond on the felony at $5,000. She has been released from the Harrison County jail.
Colan is held with no bond pending an appearance in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments