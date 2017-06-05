$1.2 million in marijuana seized in Hancock County on I-10

A traffic stop on Interstate 10 has led to the seizure of 181 pounds of marijuana worth more than $1.2 million, a narcotics official said.
The 82 kilos of marijuana came from Laredo, Texas, and was likely bound for Biloxi, said Lt. Bill Covington, assistant commander of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.
Narcotics agents with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department arrested Danny Guzman, 26, of Laredo, Texas, Saturday after a deputy pulled him over in an eastbound lane at the 13 mile-marker, Covington said.
Guzman was held with no bond on a drug trafficking charge at the Hancock County jail. His bond was set Monday at $75,000.
“We are always happy to intercept large shipments of illegal drugs moving through Hancock County,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a written statement. “This one is particularly satisfying because the evidence suggests the drugs would have very soon been distributed and sold right here in our Gulf Coast community.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if Guzman will face federal charges.
SunHerald.com will update this report if new details surface.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments